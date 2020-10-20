'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode October 19: Appa Gets Discharged From Hospital

The episode kicks off with Vinayakrao Appa asking Arundhati and Anirudh to leave from the hospital and get some rest. Appa insists that Arundhati needs to take some rest and assures her that he will be fine by saying that Yash will be in his company. Arundhati and Anirudh walk out of the hospital and the latter asks the former to sit in the car, suggesting that the two should go home together.

But Arundhati disagrees saying that she does not want to come along with him and starts walking. While walking toward her home, Arundhati remembers the disrespect Anirudh showed towards her when she barged in Sanjana's home. Read below to know what happens next in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode -

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode - October 19

As Arundhati is walking home, she sees Anagha sitting in the park with the women group. Arundhati heads towards her and asks when can she start teaching them music and crafts. Arundhati puts forward a condition that she will only teach singing and crafts to the ladies in the group if Anagha can teach her driving.

Arundhati walks back home to be greeted by Kanchan Aaji who admires her for showing courage at the time when Appa fell sick. Anirudh counters all the praise for Arundhati saying that she should not have taken such a big step. Arundhati later tells Kanchan Aaji that she will be learning o drive soon, as women around the world know how to drive.

Later on in the episode, Kanchan, Arundhati, and Anirudh go to the hospital where the doctor tells them that Appa is fit to go back home. Appa is then taken home where he is greeted by Vishaka and Kedar. Kedar takes Appa upstairs to his room and Vishaka tells Kanchan Aaji that she made a Navas (Vow made for the fulfilment of a wish) in order to bring back Appa home safely to Deva Jyotiba. Kanchan sits Vishaka down and asks her if she knows what is going on between Arundhati and Anirudh. The episode ends with Kanchan being concerned about the two.

