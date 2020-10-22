Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Written Update October 21, 2020: Arundhati Gets A New Surprise

The episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte starts with Kanchan telling Appa to take care of his health. She tells him to stop going to his laughter club and take care of his health. Arundhati comes there with Appa’s medicines and shows him which one to take every day. Kanchan asks her if she will be going anywhere, to which Arundhati says "you never know".

Isha and Yash surprise Arundhati with a new pair of shoes. Anirudh taunts Arundhati if she will go for marathons wearing them. Arundhati tells him she might go for marathons. She also tells everyone that she wants to learn how to drive a car and her friend will be teaching her how to drive. Arundhati wears her new shoes and walks around the house when Anirudh taunts her she might fall and leaves the room.

Arundhati sits outside with her new shoes and applies oil to it. Yash asks her what she’s upto and she says she’s preventing herself from getting a shoe bite. They have a conversation about Appa’s health and Arundhati’s decision and Yash motivates his mother to do better.

The next morning, Arundhati finds Appa sitting on the sofa. She enquires about his health when Kanchan comes there. She tells Arundhati that she will have to make separate food for Appa, with less oil and salt. Arundhati suggests everyone eat food cooked with less oil and salt. Everyone else agrees except Anirudh. Appa somehow tries to convince him, when Anagha comes.

Arundhati calls her inside and asks her to sit. Anagha comes home and introduces herself to everyone. Anirudh taunts her that she works for an NGO and is a counsellor, who gives people free advice. Kanchan tells Arundhati to serve tea to Anirudh. Arundhati says she has to leave since Anagha has come. She asks Vimal to serve tea to Anirudh, but he says he does not want tea and leaves from there. Anagha gives Arundhati the keys of her car. Arundhati sees the car key set as a new opportunity.

