'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Oct 23: Sanjana Loses Her Cool

The episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte starts with Anagha narrating her story from the past. She tells Arundhati how her ex-husband had thugged her and her family. She tells Arundhati that she was married to an NRI. When she reached there after their wedding she was very happy. But she soon realised that there was another woman living in their house and her ex-husband was already married to her. Anagha’s ex-husband had married her and brought her there to work as a servant. Anagha tells Arundhati that she always has support.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode October 23 written update

They leave from the temple when Arundhati bumps into Shekhar. Arundhati talks to Shekhar regarding her husband’s affair. Shekar tells Arundhati that he heard she’s divorcing her husband. He tells her that she should not do this, and should not let her husband get away easily. Arundhati tells Shekhar if she does not take a stand, her husband will not be the only one who will suffer, but she will suffer too. Shekhar then tells her about his current relationship with his wife Sanjana. He tells Arundhati that Anirudh is a fool to leave someone as understanding as Arundhati. He leaves from there saying if she ever needs him, he will be there.

At the office, Anirudh gets furious at Sanjana for giving a presentation without him. She tells him that she’s the project head and she has the authority to do so. Anirudh tells her that she’s the project head for the namesake and his team has put in all efforts. Sanjana tells him that she does not waste her time in office, fooling around with everyone and she knows how to fulfil her responsibilities. Anirudh tells her not to take his credit when she loses her cool and tells him that she behaves this way she won’t marry him. Anirudh casually tells her he does not care if she does not marry him and leaves from there.

At home, Yash tells his mother about Gauri and him. He tells her Gauri confessed her love for him, and he feels the same about her. Arundhati tells him that he should not focus on his career. Anirudh comes home and asks Arundhati to serve him tea and water. Arundhati tells him to help himself and who loses his cool. They get into an argument when Kanchan also tells Arundhati that she has been behaving weirdly these days. Appa tries to back Arudhati but Kanchan stops him. Anirudh says she’s become too smart.

