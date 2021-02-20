'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Feb 19 Written Update: Arundathi Comes To Isha's Rescue

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 19 episode begins with Isha returning home from college. As she enters Sanjana's house, the lights go off. Isha gets scared and tries calling Anirudh, but the latter doesn't receive the call. The former then goes on to call Sanjana but she ignores Isha's calls.

A courier delivery man knocks at Sanjana's door. Isha gets even more scared and asks him to return later. The delivery man realises Isha is alone at home and scared and thinks of taking advantage of the situation. He continuously knocks on the door and asks Isha to open it.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for February 19

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's latest episode, a scared Isha decides to call Arundathi for help. Isha calls Arundathi and the latter rushes to Sanjana's house. Arundathi yells at the delivery man and asks him to leave. Isha listens to Arundathi's voice and opens the door. The former hugs the latter and starts crying.

Arundathi tries to calm her down. She explains to Isha and tells her to take care of herself during such times. Isha says she remembered Anagha's incident and got more scared. Arundathi calms her down and tells her to learn self-defence. Meanwhile, Anirudh returns back home and gets shocked seeing Arundathi there.

Isha tells Anirudh she called Arundathi because she was scared. Anirudh switches on the fuse. Sanjana reaches there and sees Anirudh and Arundathi together. Sanjana starts questioning Anirudh. She asks Isha why would she call Arundathi here. When Arundathi tries to explain Isha's side, Sanjana stops her from answering.

Sanjana starts schooling Arundathi. She blames her for Isha's fragile behaviour. Sanjana taunts Arundathi that her son has always stayed alone since he was a kid. Anirudh asks Sanjana not to make an issue of such a small situation. Sanjana gets mad at him. Anirudh goes on to take a stand for Arundathi.

Later on, Yash reaches Sanjana's house and the scene gets more intense. Sanjana taunts Yash for coming there. Yash insults Anirudh for simply listening to Sanjana's trash talk. Sanjana taunts Arundathi on her kids' behaviour. She says they are good for nothing. Yash tells Isha that Anirudh will never take a stand for them. Sanjana kicks him out.

