'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 18: Arundathi Requests Shekhar To Move On

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 18 episode begins with Vimal and Arundathi talking about Abhi. Arundathi says since Isha went to stay with her father, Abhi seems sad all the time. Vimal asks Arundathi about how she feels. The former also ensures the latter that Isha will soon return home as she can't live without them.

Arundathi says she thought even Vimal would try to convince her to get back with Anirudh. Vimal says she thinks that if a person has genuinely changed, they would show it through their actions and not words or nuisance. Vimal sides with Arundathi and supports her decision. Vimal tells Arundathi that the new her is more lovable.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Anirudh gets ready for an interview. Sanjana hugs him and wishes him good luck. Isha gets ready to go to college. While leaving, Anirudh gives Isha some money to enjoy with her friends. After Isha leaves, Sanjana scolds Anirudh for giving her money.

Sanjana reminds Anirudh about being jobless and the couple gets into an argument. Sanjana storms out and Anirudh gets furious at the former. Anirudh recalls how he used to treat Arundathi. Shekhar meets Gauri at her place for tea. The latter asks him to look for a permanent job. Gauri discusses Sanjana's mental health with Shekhar.

Shekhar says Anirudh will surely leave her in future. He opens his heart out to Gauri. He tells her how much he still loves Sanjana. Shekhar says he will be with Nikhil and Sanjana till their last breath. He says if Sanjana would have loved him as she does to Anirudh, things would have been different from them.

Gauri suggests Shekhar move on with his life. The latter asks about Yash and tells Gauri to take care of herself. While leaving, Kanchan sees Shekhar and calls him over. Kanchan tells Shekhar not to divorce Sanjana. Shekhar tries to make her understand that Sanjana and Anirudh are not kids.

Later on, Arundathi comes out and sees Kanchan talking to Shekhar. Shekhar asks Arundathi if she was alright. The former says he heard Sanjana and Anirudh are back at their place. Arundathi says she knew he would go back to her. She suggests Shekhar move on with his life.

