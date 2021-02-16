'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 15: Anirudh Loses His Job

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 15 episode begins with Yash trying to cheer up Aapa. The former tells him that Isha will be back and she is just behaving like a kid. Yash asks Aapa the reason why everyone blames Arundathi and how Anirudh turned so egoistic. Aapa says it's his fault that he never shouted at Anirudh when he was wrong.

He says Kanchan also always supported Anirudh and he got a calm wife like Arundathi. Yash tries to calm him down and says everything will be alright. Aapa tells Yash that they all should not take any step without considering Arundathi's feelings. Aapa says Arundathi has suffered a lot. He asks Yash to promise that he will never leave Arundathi. Yash promises the same.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for February 15

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Isha tries to adjust with Anirudh. The latter asks if she wants to return but Isha denies it. Anirudh thinks to himself that Isha needs to learn manners or else Sanjana would have issues with her staying with them. Isha asks Anirudh if she can order a pizza.

Later on, Anagha reaches Samruddhi to meet Arundathi. The latter tells her what Anirudh did. Abhi gets back home and tries to find Isha. Yash and Arundathi tell him that she went with Anirudh. Abhi loses his calm and blames Arundathi for it. He asks why they didn't stop her. Arundathi gets shocked listening to Abhi.

Abhi says Isha left because Arundathi didn't want Anirudh to stay back. Yash and Anagha try to stop him but he doesn't listen to anyone. Abhi continues to disrespect Arundathi. He says she is thinking simply about herself. Abhi says Arundathi is gone on a self-pity trip and doesn't wish to make things right.

Yash tries to stop him but the latter doesn't listen to anyone. Arundathi feels terrified. She starts crying listening to Abhi's blame. Abhi tells Arundathi to stop behaving badly towards Anirudh. Arundathi loses it and falls on the ground. Anagha and Yash take care of her.

Back at Sanjana and Anirudh's house, the former comes home worried. She asks Anirudh to check his emails. Anirudh learns that he has lost his job, and breaks down.

