'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Feb 5 Written Update: Will Arundhati Ever Forgive Anirudh?

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 5 episode begins with Sanjana trying to convince Anirudh to return home with her. However, Anirudh keeps denying her. Sanjana promises Anirudh that she will completely take care of him and he won't have to worry about anything. Anirudh asks Sanjana to stop forcing him to return with her and says he is still recovering from his huge accident and wishes to stay close to his family.

Sanjana tells Anirudh that she is getting insecure about Arundhati being nice to him. She asks Anirudh what if he falls in love with Arundhati. Listening to Sanjana's words, Anirudh gets shocked. At the same time, Arundhati enters his room. Anirudh hangs up on Sanjana. Arundhati informs Anirudh about the Satya Narayan Pooja and removes his clothes from the closet. Anirudh asks Arundhati if they will be performing the rituals together.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Arundhati denies and says Aai and Aapa will do it. Arundhati asks Anirudh to select one kurta and says she will get it ironed. Anirudh thinks to himself that Sanjana is getting insecure and this will make her realize his worth. On purpose, Anirudh selects a blue kurta that matches Arundhati's saree.

Abhi meets Anagha at the park after a long time. He opens his heart out in front of the latter. Anagha asks Abhi about Ankita and he says they haven't seen each other since that day. Anagha also asks Abhi about Anirudh's health. Abhi discusses the ongoing feud at home with Anagha. She consoles him and says he needs to take care of Arundhati.

Aapa, Arundhati and Vishakha start preparing for the pooja. Later, Aapa heads out for some work and Vishakha asks Arundhati if Aai was forcing anything on her. Vishakha also tells Arundhati that she hoped Anirudh gets back with her and they start their marriage again. Arundhati gets shocked listening to Vishakha.

Arundhati invites Sudheer for the pooja. He reaches there with flowers and fruits. Sudheer asks Arundhati if he can meet Anirudh. When Sudheer meets Anirudh, the latter asks him if Arundhati will ever forgive him. Sudheer bluntly tells Anirudh that she won't forgive him for his mistakes. Anirudh gets shocked listening to Sudheer's words.

