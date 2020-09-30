'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode September 29 Update: Devika Advices Arundhati

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte aired its 152nd episode yesterday i.e September 29, 2020. This episode came after the lead couple in the show, Anirudh and Arundhati broke off their relationship after a heated argument with another. In the September 28, 2020 episode, Arundhati confronted Anirudh for having an affair with Sanjana which took over the entire 21-minute runtime of the episode. Read below to know what happens after the heated confrontation.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte written update: September 29, 2020

The episode kicks off with Vidyatai bidding a farewell to the Deshmukh family. She talks with Arundhati's mother-in-law asking her to let Arundhati come to her house after she gets better. However, the mother-in-law asks in return if even she can join in as she does not like being with Arundhati. The joyful atmosphere is broken when Vidyatai heads to Anirudh and talk to him about the relationship a husband and wife share.

Vidyatati tells Anirudh that with time, husband and wife become friends. As soon as Anirudh offers Vidyatai to drop her home, Arundhati intervenes saying that Raghu can do it, which sparks tension between the family. On the other hand, Sanjana calls up Anirudh crying on the phone asking why isn't he answering her calls. She begs Anirudh to meet her but he denies time after time. Sanjana even confesses that she is stressed out over everything that has been happening but Anirudh does not stop to console her and continues to blame her for their affair coming out in open.

On the other hand, Devika spots Arundhati sitting alone in her room and tries to comfort her. Devika is one of the few members in the family who is aware of Anirudh's affair and she puts forwards some arguments as to why Arundhati should expose his actions to the entire family. Devika, in conclusion, urges Arundhati to not forgive Anirudh. Whereas rumours in the family start doing the rounds that Anirudh and Arundhati are having a fight. Whereas Arundhati goes and confronts Abhi, her son, for knowing about Anirudh's affair. Abhi, on the other hand, puts forward an argument which paints Anirudh to be innocent. The episode ends before Arundhati can put forward her argument.

