'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode September 30: Arundhati Confronts Abhishek

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's episodes have been making one revelation after another as the central character of the series, Arundhati is experiencing a change in her behaviour towards her family, especially her husband, Anirudh. September 29, 2020 episode of the series revolved around Abhi explaining to his mom Arundhati that it was Sanjana who forced herself on his father Anirudh. However, the episode ends before Arundhati can put forward her side of the argument. In the latest episode, the argument between Arundhati and Abhi went on a little further. Read below to know what happened in the September 30 episode of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte:

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte September 30 written update

Abhi continues to stay by his side insisting that it was Sanjana's plan to get his father cheating on his mother. However, Abhi's mother Arundhati does not believe it as she has seen Sanjana and Anirudh getting intimate, with the latter's willful consent. Arundhati asks Abhi for how long was the affair going on, Abhi hesitantly reveals that the two had been together for 12 years. Arundhati ends the argument by stating that Abhi knowingly kept her in the dark from his father's affair and acted on his will, similarly, she now wishes to do the same and act however she wishes to.

Image courtesy - Still from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Later on in the episode, Arundhati's mother-in-law asks her why she hasn't been wearing the Mangalsutra in presence of Anirudh. She hands the Mangalsutra to Anirudh and asks him to make Arundhati wear it and leaves the room. Arundhati walks over to Anirudh and states that she will wear it only took keep her mother-in-law and father-in-law out of harm's way by revealing his affair with Sanjana. She also puts forward a wish that Anirudh comes clean himself in front of the family about his affair.

Towards the end of the episode, Arundhati confronts Yash stating that she was not expecting him to keep her int he dark from everything. She leaves saying that she has no one to talk to now and that she feels betrayed. On the other hand, Sanjana hatches a plan to go back to her home feeling guilty about her actions. The episode ends with Arundhati crying remembering all the moments she shared with her family and how all of it was a lie.

