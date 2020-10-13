'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' October 12 Update: Sanjana And Shekhar Fight For Divorce

The episode kicks off with Arundhati entering Isha's room to find her studying. Isha looks back to see her mother entering the room and tells her that things seem to get back to normal between her and Anirudh. Being the youngest daughter of the family, Isha is always asked by all of her family members to not take interest in things which do not directly concern her and only focus on her studies. Isha takes to her mother and states that she wants to be a friend to her and not have a formal daughter-mother relationship. Arundhati then asks her to reconcile with Fowri and not leave her alone.

Also read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update Oct 10: Arundathi rushes to help Gauri

Later on in the episode, Arundhati walks in the house from the market bringing in 'Shepu' (Dill) vegetable and says that she will be preparing that for dinner. However, it does not sit well with Anirudh's mother who says that he does not like the vegetable and will get mad if he has to eat it. Arundhati silences Anirudh's mother saying that why should women change their taste preferences depending on their husbands. While being on the breakfast table, Anirudh suggests that he will be taking charge in finding a suitable lady for his son Abhi, however, Arundhati counters him by saying that it is his decision to make and not anyone else's.

Sanjana begs Shekhar for divorce

Meanwhile, Sanjana and Shekhar get in a conversation around their divorce. Sanjana states that she and he do not live under one roof and their marriage does not hold any meaning so they should divorce. However, Shekhar does not approve of this and states that he will not divorce her and keeps on throwing taunts at her saying that she has burned Arundhati and Anirudh's family life. She says that Arundhati will also be divorcing Anirudh but it does not sit well with Shekhar who states that he will go and tell Arundhati to not do so. The episode ends with Shekhar reinstating that he will not divorce Sanjana and asks her to do whatever she wants to stop him.

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode's written update Oct 9: Yash motivates Arundhati

Image courtesy - Still from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Also read: 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' episode written update: Isha breaks her friendship with Gauri

Also read: Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update Oct 8: Arundathi consoles Abhishek, Yash & Isha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.