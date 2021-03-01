'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update Feb 27: Will Kanchan Approve Yash & Gauri's Relation?

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's February 27 episode begins with Isha telling Anirudh that she wants him to come back to the Samruddhi mansion with her. She complains that Nikhil has been annoying her. Isha tells her to take away Nikhil and asks Anirudh why Nikhil has come to stay with them.

Nikhil denies going back to Shekhar's. Isha warns him and says if he troubled her, she will leave him back to Shekhar's house. Sanjana walks in and hears Isha scolding Nikhil. She lashes out at Isha and asks her to shut up. Anirudh gets furious. Sanjana goes on to school Isha and says Nikhil will not go anywhere.

Also Read | Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for Feb 26: Yash proposes to Gauri for marriage

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for Feb 27

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's latest episode, Sanjana says it's her house and no one can ask Nikhil to leave. She tells Isha that if she has issues with it, she can leave the house. Isha feels insulted. Anirudh backfires at Sanjana and tries to explain Isha's side. He tells her to make Nikhil understand. Sanjana says she doesn't like anyone pointing fingers at her son.

Anirudh loses his calm and shouts at Sanjana saying even he doesn't like anyone disrespecting her daughter. Sanjana again brings out that Anirudh is jobless and the latter lashes out at her. Seeing Anirudh and Sanjana fight, Isha interrupts and apologises to Sanjana.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 25: Gauri rejects Yash's proposal

Nikhil apologises and says it was his mistake. Innocent Nikhil requests Sanjana not to ask Isha to leave as he will get bored alone. He also goes on to say that Sanjana never plays with him, at least Isha will after her work. Sanjana gets shocked listening to her son. Sanjana simply leaves.

At Abhi's hospital, he gets an emergency patient, wherein he has to work with Ankita. Back at home, Aai schools Rajini and asks her to talk to Sanjana. Later on, Rajini accidentally mentions Gauri and Yash's wedding. Aai lashes out at her and says she won't accept Gauri as her granddaughter-in-law.

Anirudh opens his heart out to Isha. They talk about the former's current job situation. Later on, Arundathi explains to Rajini why they had to hide about Yash and Gauri from Aai. She ensures Rajini that the couple won't part because of Aai's disapproval. Arundathi also puts in a good word for Anirudh and it surprises Rajini.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 24: Anirudh to shift to Canada with Sanjana?

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 23: Kanchan visits Sanjana's residence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.