'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 24: Anirudh To Shift To Canada With Sanjana?

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 24 episode begins with Aai and Aapa continuing to be mad at each other. They walk separately in the front yard. Arundathi sees them and smiles. She tells Aapa that it's quite hot and points out at Aai. Later on, she asks Aai if she would eat her favourite dish for lunch. Over this small conversation, Aai and Aapa start arguing again by keeping Arundathi as their spokesperson.

Aai tells Arundathi that she is going to Vishakha's. Aapa denies and says that it's better for her to go meet Sulu Tai as her husband is dumb and he won't be able to hear her. Aai says she will go anywhere she wants and Aapa denies it. Aapa starts schooling Aai for going to meet Anirudh and Isha at Sanjana's house. Aai defends her decision but Aapa disagrees to listen to her excuses. Arundathi stands there speechless.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Aapa warns Aai and tells her not to visit Sanjana's house henceforth. Arundathi requests Aapa not to get mad at Aai. She leaves for her walk and meets Rajini on her way out. The latter asks Arundathi if she could join her for the walk. Later on, Yash goes to meet Gauri at her place.

At Sanjana's, Isha gets ready to leave for college. Sanjana offers her a ride but Isha denies it. She says after her dad shifts to Canada, she would have to manage on her own. Sanjana blames her for overhearing their conversation. Anirudh tries to explain things to Isha. He says it's a long shot and Isha's opinion would be taken into consideration before taking any step.

Sanjana says Isha is overreacting. Isha breaks down and tries to change Anirudh's decision. At the same time, the doorbell rings and Sanjana opens the door to her son Nikhil. Sanjana gets excited seeing Nikhil, while Anirudh gets shocked. Shekhar asks Anirudh and Sanjana when they are getting married.

Shekhar drops Nikhil and asks Isha to play with him as he is quite alone. Shekhar taunts Sanjana and Anirudh and leaves. Sanjana goes behind Shekhar to talk to him. Later on, Yash asks Gauri about getting married, the latter doesn't reply. Arundathi talks about Yash to Rajini and the latter gets silent.

