'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 23: Kanchan Visits Sanjana's Residence

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 23 episode begins with Isha and Anirudh enjoying their time together. They argue over an online game. Sanjana enters the house and says they are making immense nuisance and she could hear them from downstairs. Sanjana gets pastries for Isha. The latter offers to make coffee for the former.

Anirudh and Sanjana discuss the former's day at work and suddenly the doorbell rings. Isha opens the door and gets excited seeing Kanchan and Abhi. Sanjana gets shocked seeing Kanchan at her doorstep. Anirudh welcomes them and looks happy seeing his mother.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for February 23

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Abhi apologises to Sanjana for visiting them without informing them. The latter asks him not to be formal. Anirudh asks Kanchan the reason for visiting him. The latter says she wanted to see where is her granddaughter living. She says Sanjana never invited them and so she wanted to come and check on them.

Sanjana greets Kanchan and requests her to sit. When the latter learns that Isha made coffee for Sanjana, she taunts Sanjana. Kanchan goes on to say she wanted to come and live with Anirudh and Isha. Sanjana gets shocked. Kanchan takes a tour of Sanjana's house and says it is a small house. She starts asking absurd questions to Isha.

Anirudh tries to put a stop to Kanchan's insults and diverts the topic. Abhi tells Isha that everyone was upset that she lashed out at everyone at home. Kanchan asks Sanjana about her son Nikhil and learns he is staying with his father. Kanchan taunts her saying if Nikhil lived here, Isha won't have enough space.

Sanjana controls her anger. Abhi asks Kanchan to stop with her inappropriate behaviour and get ready to leave. While leaving, Anirudh asks Sanjana to touch Kanchan's feet but she refuses and Kanchan insults her on it. Later on, Anirudh asks Sanjana for the car keys to drop Abhi and Kanchan home.

On returning home, Aapa gets mad at Kanchan for visiting Sanjana's house. Later on, Arundathi schools Abhi for taking Kanchan to Sanjana's house. Abhi tells Arundathi that Isha is happy with Anirudh. Sanjana suggests Anirudh shift to Canada with her. She plans out their lives without their family. Anirudh doesn't agree.

