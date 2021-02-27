Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Episode Written Update For Feb 26: Yash Proposes To Gauri For Marriage

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte's February 26 episode, Arundhati was taken by shock when she came to know about Gauri's past from Yash. The latter revealed that at the age of 20, Gauri's uterus was removed because her life was in danger. Yash also went on to reveal that Gauri did not want to marry him because she can never be a mother and fulfil his dream of becoming a father. Read below to know about the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode in detail.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest written update for February 26, 2021 episode

After Yash revealed Gauri's plight to Arundhati, she asked him whether he wanted to get married to her. In his response, Yash expressed being scared of tying the knot with Gauri because he had always dreamt of becoming a father. However, Arundhati explained to him that there is nothing over love and if he truly loved her then it shouldn't matter. She also made him understand that if she can't give birth to a child that doesn't mean she wouldn't be a good mother.

Arundhati then questioned Yash what he had done if he would have come to know about the same post-marriage. She mentioned how a lot of children in this world do not have parents and expressed how there's no greater virtue than bringing up an orphan. She made Yash understand that he wouldn't find someone who'll love him as Gauri does and advised him to not worry about his mom and dad.

Later, Yash said he had no double thoughts about his marriage with Gauri and Arundhati expressed being proud of his decision. While Yash then left to meet Gauri, Arundhati spoke to herself and decided that she will have Yash's back, come what may. On the other hand, Yash visited Gauri and apologized to her for being unsure of their marriage. After leading her to a decorated room, he proposed to Gauri for marriage by expressing his love for her and the couple cut the cake.

On the next morning, while Isha was studying, Nikhil insisted she played with her. However, when Isha didn't listen to him, Nikhil decided to run away with her phone to harass her. She then spoke to Arundhati about having a test the next day and revealed having a hard time studying because of Nikhil's mischiefs. An annoyed Isha told Nikhil that if he continued bothering her then she would have to leave her to uncle Shekhar. Meanwhile, Sanjana arrived there and got furious at Isha's statement.

