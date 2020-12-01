'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte 'Written Update November 30, 2020: Vishakha Lashes Out At Anirudh

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte November 30 episode, Vishakha and Kedar praise Arundhati for her cooking skills. They thank her for lunch and decide to leave. Anirudh stops Vishakha and asks her if she will never talk to him. Vishakha lashes at him and tells him that what he did was completely wrong and unacceptable. She tells him that he should apologise to Arundhati and get on his knees asking for forgiveness. Arundhati stops the siblings from fighting and Vishakha leaves for her home.

Meanwhile, Arundhati tells Yash how scared she was when Tatya Mama came back home. Yash tells her that she should have told him everything. Arundhati says she will never be able to tell her mother what Anirudh did. Yash suggests her to go back to her mother's house and stay there for a while. Arundhati likes Yash's idea and agrees with him. Meanwhile, Nikhil comes to Gauri's house for Bhaubeej.

Gauri asks Nikhil to make her a greeting card. Nikhil asks if he could go to Arundhati and Yash's house to meet them. Sanjana tells Nikhil that Anirudh will take him to his house later. Gauri tells Sanjana not to make any false promises to Nikhil. On the other hand in the evening, Tatya Mama asks Kanchan and Arundhati to ritually light a lamp and honour it in circles in front of their husbands.

Kanchan does as said but when Arundhati is asked to do so, her hands start shivering. She remembers the moments her husband slapped her and was seen in a room with Sanjana. Anirudh smiles in front of Arundhati and thinks to himself that he will bring her back to normal. Arundhati keeps the lamp aside and tells Tatya Mama that she would not be able to do the rituals. Tatya Mama asks Kanchan what is happening in their house and Anirudh is exposed in front of Tatya Mama. Anirudh tells Tatya mama that he does not know anything, but Tatya mama shuts Anirudh and tells him that he understands things better than him.

