'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 10: Arundathi Denies To Get Back With Anirudh

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 10 episode begins with Arundathi rejecting Anirudh's proposal of getting back together. She clearly tells him that she doesn't want to keep any marital relationship with him. Arundathi tells Anirudh that she is no more his wife. She says no expensive gift can buy her love.

Arundathi says if he would have respected her in past, she would have been his wife till his last breath. She also tells him that she is simply taking care of him because he met with a horrible accident and Aai Aapa wanted to get him back home. While Arundathi confesses everything to Anirudh, the latter stands there still with no reaction.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 9: Anirudh confesses his love to Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for Feb 10

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Anirudh tries to make amends with Arundathi. He tells her that he wants to live with her in his house. He says he doesn't want to go back to Sanjana. Arundathi questions him if he ever asked her before taking the decision of coming back. Anirudh gets clueless.

Arundathi says he can't treat her like a non-living thing. She says even though he has made his decision to get back, she doesn't want him to return to her life. Arundathi says he is not returning for her but for the easy life he has back at home. She also questions him about Sanjana.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 8: Will Sanjana break all ties with Anirudh?

Anirudh says he will handle her and Sanjana won't ever cross her path. Arundathi schools Anirudh for taking all decisions by himself. He keeps on trying to convince Arundathi but the latter stays firm on her decision. Anirudh tells Arundathi not to take the decision in anger but she denies changing it.

Later on, Anirudh sees Shekhar entering Gauri's house to meet Sanjana. Aai and Arundathi get into a heated argument. Aai continues to convince Arundathi to change her decision. She says if Arundathi has issues she can leave. Arundathi decides to leave the house.

Anirudh plans to convince Arundathi to stay with him. He gets a call from Sanjana and the latter asks him to meet her at Gauri's place. Arundathi starts packing. Yash tries to stop her. Aapa enters her room and tells her that if she leaves he will leave along with her. Arundathi decides to stay back.

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' written update for Feb 6: Sanjana accidentally harms herself

Also Read | 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Feb 5 written update: Will Arundhati ever forgive Anirudh?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.