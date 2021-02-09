'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 8: Will Sanjana Break All Ties With Anirudh?

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 8 episode begins with Anirudh and Arundathi finishing off the pooja. The priest distributes flowers to everyone and asks them to pray and wish for their goodwill. Aai joins her hands and prays for Anirudh's well-being. She hopes for his better and brighter future. She prays for Anirudh to return to them forever.

On the other hand, Aapa prays for everyone's happiness and goodwill. He also hopes for his own good health so that he can support his daughter in the future. Saying this, Aapa looks at Arundathi. Abhi prays for Anirudh and Arundathi to come back together. He also shares his feelings towards Anagha.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Yash prays for Arundathi's happiness and good health. Arundathi prays for more power to her. She hopes to make correct decisions in life. Arundathi also prays for Anirudh's peace of mind. The pooja gets complete without any disturbance. Back at Gauri's, Sanjana gets hurt on her finger. Gauri helps her and bandaids the latter. Gauri starts crying seeing Sanjana's health. She gets worried about her. Sanjana stands there still like a stone, thinking and crying about Anirudh. Gauri tries to cheer her up.

Gauri tells Sanjana that she wants to become like her, smart and happy. Gauri asks Sanjana why she has become so insecure and emotionally dependent on someone. The latter sits there silently with no replies. Gauri asks Sanjana to leave Anirudh if he is being so harsh with her. She asks Sanjana why she is so scared. The latter finally responds. She says she is scared to be lonely. Sanjana opens her heart out in front of Gauri. She says all these years she has been living for Anirudh. She loves and misses the latter.

Gauri suggests Sanjana to go back to Shekhar. However, she says marrying Shekhar was the biggest mistake of her life. Shocked seeing Anirudh with Arundathi, Sanjana tells Gauri that she doesn't know what she will do if Anirudh leaves her. Gauri gets worried for Sanjana.

Later that night, Anirudh asks Arundathi what she she prayed for. The latter opens up about her thoughts in front of him. They have a deep conversation standing on the balcony. The next day, Gauri decides to talk to Sanjana. She tries to explain Anirudh's reality to her. She reminds her of the time Anirudh left her waited, while he got remarried to Arundathi. Sanjana starts thinking and analysing everything.

