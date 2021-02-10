'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 9: Anirudh Confesses His Love To Arundathi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 9 episode begins with Aai and Aapa sitting outside the house and talking about the pooja. Aapa says everything went well and all grandkids also took part in it. Aai agrees with him but says he wanted Anirudh and Arundathi to carry out the ceremony. Aapa simply changes the topic.

Arundathi gets ready for her yoga. She informs Aai and Aapa about everyone's whereabouts. Aai asks Arundathi about Anirudh and asks her to stay back until he is fine. However, Anirudh overhears this and tells Aai to let her go as she needs to work out daily for her diabetes. Aapa gets surprised seeing Anirudh.

Anirudh shows concern about Arundathi's health

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Anirudh shows concern about Arundathi's health. He asks Arundathi about the kids. Vimal comes out and informs Arundathi about the broken washing machine. The latter says she will ask Yash to call someone for the repair. Anirudh proposes to buy a new washing machine for Arundathi.

He says he is capable of buying a washing machine for his wife. Everyone gets shocked seeing Anirudh. However, Arundathi denies and says first they will check if the old one gets repaired. Arundathi tells Aapa to keep an eye on the repair guy when he comes and leaves for her yoga.

Sanjana decides to move on

Later on, Anirudh thinks to himself that Sanjana has understood he needs space. He decides to talk to Sanjana but after a few days of rest. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sanjana decides to move on and work on her mental health. She thinks that she has made herself available for Anirudh which is affecting her mentally.

Yash and Gauri clash after days. The latter tries to make up with the former, however, he continues to be rude to her. Gauri loses her calm and says that he is turning into his father. She tells him that he can't claim her like his father has done it with Arundathi. Yash realises his mistake and apologises to her.

When Arundathi returns from yoga, Aai shows her the new washing machine. She tells Anirudh bought it for her. Arundathi gets mad at Anirudh. She goes to his room and lashes out at him. Arundathi yells at Anirudh. The latter says he knows she is falling back in love with him.

