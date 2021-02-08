'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 6: Sanjana Accidentally Harms Herself

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 6 episode begins with Isha, Yash, Abhi, Aapa and Sudeep playing cards. During the game, Isha and Yash again get into an argument. However, Abhi stops it before any further scene. Aapa says he is going to sleep and tells everyone that he and Aai will be performing the rituals during the pooja.

Isha taunts Arundathi saying that the latter again disagreed with Aai. Yash takes a stand for Arundathi but Isha lashes out at him. Sudeep tries to calm the matter and tells them to not dig into it more if everything is already decided. Isha says nobody cares for her opinions and continues to tell her that she is always wrong.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode written update for Feb 6

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep, Yash calmly tries to make Isha understand but she answers him back. Isha gets mad at him and leaves. Aapa schools Yash for not talking to Isha properly and disrespecting her. Aapa also leaves and everyone gets ready to sleep. The next day, everyone gets ready for the pooja. Isha and Vishakha draw rangoli.

Arundathi asks Aapa where he'll sit for the pooja. Anagha also visits Deshmukhs to help Arundathi. The priest comes for the pooja and everyone welcomes him. He asks Arundathi if Anirudh and she is ready to sit for the rituals. Aapa interrupts and says he and Kanchan will be doing the pooja. Aai comes down and shocks everyone with her look.

Before sitting for the pooja, Aai asks Arundathi to go check on Anirudh. When she opens Anirudh's bedroom door, she sees him stuck in his kurta. Arundathi helps him with his problem. Sanjana starts calling Anirudh and seeing that, Arundathi leaves the room. Anirudh stops and thanks her for everything she has been doing for him.

Seeing Anirudh and Arundathi twining, everyone gets shocked. After the pooja, the priest asks Anirudh and Arundathi to do the aarti. He calls Arundathi forward but the latter hesitates. However, she doesn't react in front of everyone. They start the aarti. Sanjana sees Anirudh and Arundathi together at the aarti.

Sanjana loses her calm. She again starts overthinking about Anirudh. While thinking about the same, Sanjana accidentally cuts her finger. Gauri sees her and gets scared. She runs to help her.

