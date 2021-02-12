'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 11: Sanjana Decides To Get Back With Shekhar

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 11 episode begins with Yash looking for Anirudh all over the house. He asks Arundathi if she knows where he is. Arundathi denies but then sees Anirudh going to Gauri's house to meet Sanjana. Yash gets mad at Anirudh and Arundathi says she is least bothered now.

On the other hand, Sanjana asks Anirudh to sit but the latter says he can't wait for too long and worries about Kanchan seeing him here. Sanjana tells Anirudh that she has decided to give her and Shekhar's relationship another chance. She says she knows Anirudh wants to go back to his family and so she has decided to do the same.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, listening to Sanjana's decision, Anirudh gets shocked. He asks her if she has gone crazy. Sanjana says she knows he is trying to convince everyone to let him back. She says Shekhar is ready to accept her and even Nikhil needs her.

Sanjana goes on to tell Anirudh that maybe their relationship has to end now. She says she knows he is getting annoyed with her. Sanjana says she might leave Mumbai and start a new life with Shekhar. Anirudh stands there speechless listening to Sanjana. Aai comes to the kitchen looking for Anirudh.

Arundathi signs Yash not to tell her that Anirudh is at Sanjana's. Aai taunts Arundathi and leaves. Sanjana shares her feelings with Anirudh and bids goodbye to the latter. She tells him to take care of Arundathi. Anirudh leaves Gauri's house and walks towards Samruddhi.

He recalls his entire past with Arundathi and Sanjana, their fights, the divorce notice. Anirudh returns to Sanjana and Arundathi sees it. Anirudh tries to emotionally foil Sanjana. He lies to her that Arundathi has fallen back in love with him but he still wants Sanjana.

Anirudh once again stops Sanjana from getting back with Shekhar. Sanjana falls for his trap and decides to get back with Anirudh. In the next episode, Isha decides to get along with Anirudh and Sanjana.

