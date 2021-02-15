'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' February 13 Written Update: Isha Finally Leaves Samridhi Mansion

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s latest episode starts with Isha packing her bags being ready to leave the house. Isha comes to this decision after her father Anirudh decides to move in with Sanjana and eventually marry her. Now, everybody is trying to make Isha understand the situation and not leave the house. Find out more details about this story below.

Isha packs her bags to leave Samridhi

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 13 episode begins with Isha leaving Samridhi mansion with her bags. As she steps out of the house Arundhati, Kanchan, and Appa are shocked. All three of them rush towards her. Appa soon confronts Appa and tells her to not make any hasty decisions. Isha then tells Appa that she sympathizes with Anirudh now. She also yells that Arundhati can easily ignore Anirudh even if they stay in the same house, but she has become too stubborn. Anirudh and everybody else is quietly watching Isha blabbering about her decision to stay with her father.

Isha and Yash fight about her decision

Isha completes explaining her decision and soon begins to move towards the gate. Soon Yash steps in tries to stop her. Isha yells at him and says please don’t try to stop me. Yash then tells her you will be back here in two days. Isha ignores his comment. Yash continues and says only mom can handle your tantrums and nobody else, he adds that dad only talks to you half an hour during the entire day. Isha then tells him that whatever time she spends with Anirudh he always encourages and does not belittle her. She then quickly moves towards the door and Arundhati runs behind her. But Anirudh tells her to back off.

Isha’s departure leaves Arundhati heartbroken

The moment Isha steps towards Anirudh’s car’s door, Arundhati tries to stop her. Anirudh confronts her and tells her to not stop Isha. Arundhati then tells him that she is not planning to stop Isha. Arundhati then advises Isha to be on her best behaviour and cause trouble. Arundhati’s advises further infuriates Isha and she soon jumps inside the car and leaves. Isha’s departure has left Arundhati heartbroken. Arundhati goes to Isha’s room and starts crying. She reminisces all the good and bad times she has spent with her.

Sanjana gets shocked to see Isha

As soon as Isha and Anirudh reach home, Sanjana opens the door. The moment she sees Isha she is utterly shocked. Anirudh informs Sanjana that he received a call from Isha last night and now she plans to stay with them. Sanjana asks him why she was not informed about the same, Anirudh responds that she was sleeping, and it was not an issue that needed to be discussed. Anirudh then adds that Isha will now stay here with them. Sanjana pretends that this decision does not affect her. Sanjana tries to make Isha feels comfortable and the later is extremely happy by this. Anirudh tells Isha to adjust a bit since this house is a bit small. Isha tells him that he does not need to worry about anything.

Kanchan confronts Arundhati

Arundhati is still sitting in Isha’s room and cannot stop crying. Kanchan enters the room and tells her that her tears are useless. She scolds Arundhati for being selfish. She further adds that she should have thought about her kids rather than herself. She also adds that Anirudh had changed and hence planned to move back in again and let go of the past. Arundhati then tells her mother-in-law that Anirudh has insulted everybody by his reckless decisions so why is she being the only one who is blamed.

