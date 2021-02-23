'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Written Update For Feb 22: Isha Expresses Her Anger Against Yash

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 22 episode begins with Arundathi sharing her feelings with Yash. She asks Yash why Isha is behaving off with her. Arundathi feels hurt when Isha blames her for everything. Yash tells Arundathi not to pay attention to Isha as she is simply a kid and doesn't understand anything.

Arundathi schools Yash for illtreating Isha. She says he shouldn't trash talk to her. Yash tells her Abhi is trying to put some sense into her. Arundathi asks Yash if Isha reached home. Yash asks Arundathi to calm down and not to worry about Isha. Anirudh calls Arundathi and reminds her about the marriage counsellor's appointment.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest ep written update:

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte episode, Arundathi asks Yash if she has to attend the counselling. Yash tells her that these all are the procedures to the divorce. The latter gets nervous about it. Arundathi goes on to discuss the matter with Anagha. The latter explains to her the process.

Anagha says the court will try to understand the case and counsel her but they can't change her decision. Arundathi says she feels nervous around Anirudh, during similar instances. Anagha asks Arundathi not to worry and stand still on her decision. The former offers to come along but the latter denies.

Aapa schools Aai for talking to Shekhar. Aai says she was simply giving him advice. Aapa makes fun of her and asks what she advised him. Aai says she told Shekhar not to divorce Sanjana and change her mind about Anirudh. Aapa suggests Aai to go and stay with Sanjana so that she will leave Anirudh and the city.

Before leaving for the hospital, Abhi tells Arundathi that Isha is mad at Yash. He says he will see her in the evening and try to make her understand. At Sanjana's house, Anirudh tries to talk to Isha. The latter asks him if he is happy with Sanjana. Anirudh agrees and tries to explain Sanjana's side to Isha.

Isha opens her heart out to Anirudh. The latter tries to make her understand that Arundathi and everyone else loves her. He takes a stand for Arundathi and explains Isha. Isha expresses her anger towards Yash. Later on, Arundathi tells Aapa that she is thinking to go and stay with her mother so that Anirudh can come back home. Aapa disagrees with her decision.

