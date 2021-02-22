'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Episode Written Update Feb 20: Isha Feels Disowned By Her Own Family

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte February 20 episode, Yash yells at Sanjana and threatens to call the police. Arundhati speaks up and asks him to calm down. Later, she tells Sanjana that she came to her house to comfort Isha and nothing else. She tells Sanjana that even though she managed to break her marriage, she won't be able to break Anirudh's relationship with his children. At home, Appa tells Arundhati that Isha has some instincts from her grandmother. Yash comes there and asks Arundhati for breakfast. She talks to him rudely and he learns that she is mad at him. Arundhati then asks Yash to behave maturely and control his anger because things backfire at her and her upbringing every time he creates a scene in public.

In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte latest episode, Isha wakes up and finds Anirudh making tea. She insists on making tea for him when Sanjana comes there and asks Isha to make her a cup of coffee. Isha tells her she'll be late for college if she waits and makes her a cup of coffee. Sanjana gets upset and starts an argument with Isha saying that Arundhati might have asked her to behave this way. Isha backs her mother and says she raised her right. Isha hands Anirudh his cup of tea and leaves from there.

Anirudh suggests to Sanjana that he and Isha will check in a hotel for a few days. At the Samridhi Mansion, Gauri learns how to sing from Arundhati. She praises Arundhati and her singing. Later, Arundhati offers to make tea and some snacks when Appa enquires about Yash. Gauri says Yash will come home a little late because he has a recording. Appa and Arundhati tease Gauri over Yash. Isha misses Arundhati and feels bad when Sanjana questions her upbringing.

Gauri and Arundhati make tea and snacks for all when Arundhati asks Gauri if she would like to marry Yash. Gauri says she did not speak to Yash about getting married but she loves their family, their house and everything else more than Yash. Arundhati says Gauri is like a daughter to her and she does not want to lose a daughter-in-law like her. Isha reaches there and overhears their conversation. She feels disowned by her own mother and family members. She leaves the house disappointed.

