Virajas Kulkarni Unveils BTS Moment From Sets Of 'Mahja Hoshil Na', Calls It 'housefull'

Virajas Kulkarni recenlty gave fans a sneak peek into the sets of Zee Marathi's popular serial Majha Hoshil Na. On January 17, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS moment of the narration with the entire Majha Hoshil Na cast. Sharing the picture on social media, Virajas Kulkarni wrote, "Housefull". Take a look at Majha Hoshil Na episodes' behind the scene.

Majha Hoshil Na BTS moments

In the above Instagram embed, Virajas Kulkarni shared a picture featuring the entire Majha Hoshil Na cast. Here, the team can be seen sitting in a circle. The image features Gautami Deshpande, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vidyadhar Joshi, Aashay Kulkarni, Aniket Sane, Sanika Gadgil and Sunil Tawde. Check out Majha Hoshil Na BTS moment.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Virajas Kulkarni commented on the actor's picture. One of the users wrote, "Sagle Jan seriously discuss kartana distoy...ani apla hero pose detoy" (everyone looks so serious and our hero here is striking a pose). Another user added, "And it seems only u r interested for a click than others".

One of the fans' commented, "à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ à¤²à¤—à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¥€ à¤¬à¥ˆà¤ à¤• à¤šà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤ªà¤£ à¤•à¥‹à¤£à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤†à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤ˆà¤šà¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤†à¤¦à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥‡à¤˜à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ (Wow, is the wedding meeting going on, but whose Aditya Sai's or Aditya Meghan's?). Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Majha Hoshil Na episodes

In the latest Majha Hoshil Na episode, Meghna suggests to invite Sai and Suyash for the Kelvan ceremony. All mamas get surprised, Aditya gets shocked listening to Meghna. Dada Mama agrees. Meghna calls Sai from Dada Mama's phone. She invites her but Sai refuses. Meghna gives the phone to Aditya and asks him to request her. Sai agrees to come when Aditya invites her. At night, Meghna asks for a separate room for her to sleep. Apart from Dada Mama, everyone else opposes her request, However, Dada Mama takes her side. He asks Meghna to sleep in his room.

