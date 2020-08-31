Aamir Ali Shares First Pics Of Daughter Ayra As His 'Lil Girl From Heaven' Turns One

On August 30, TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra Ali turned one. To celebrate the first birthday of daughter Ayra, father Aamir Ali took to his social media handle and wrote a heartfelt note for her while sharing two pictures of her. In the photos, Aamir Ali was seen showering love on the daughter while carrying her in his arm to give a warm hug. In a brief caption, the actor called Ayra his "Jaan".

The caption of his Instagram post read, "Didn’t know how angel’s look like, until I saw her exactly a year back.. My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth.. didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going.. My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali". Ali also added a red-heart emoticon to conclude his caption. Scroll down to take the first glimpses of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra.

Within a couple of hours, the birthday post of Ayra managed to bag more than 49k likes along with hundreds of wishes from the actor 638k Instagram followers. Many of the FIR actor's friends and industry peers extended wishes for his daughter. Actor Ravi Dubey wrote, "blessings and more blessings to this little angel ...mubarak amir" while choreographer-director Remo D'Souza asserted, "Awwww such an amazing pic:)) lots of love to Lil Angel :) #ayraali and proud of you bro :) HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYYY". Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, Karishma Tanna and Arjun Bijlani, are a few to name who poured in love in the comments box.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh

The TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh took the marriage vows on March 2, 2012. The duo turned the parents of a daughter through surrogacy. The news of their daughter's birth broke a couple of months back when the rumours of their separation were making rounds on the internet.

Talking about their professional front, Aamir was last seen in Colors Rishtey's family-drama Navrangi Re. On the other side, he is currently gearing up for his upcoming web-series Naxal Bari. Meanwhile, Sanjeeda's last full-fledged role was in Star Plus' Love Ka Hai Intezaar. She will soon share the screen space with Sanam Teri Kasam fame Harshvardhan Rane for a project titled Taish.

