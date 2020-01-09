Aamir Ali And Sanjeeda Shaikh Might File For Divorce? Aamir Says 'all Ok'

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali is a beloved couple of the small screen. The couple that has always been admired for their sweet love story is allegedly planning on ending their marriage. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda were the winners of Nach Baliye 3 and got married on March 2 in the year 2012. Before that, they had been in a seven-year-long courtship. The couple, who went public about their love for each other on the stage of Nach Baliye, was very private about their relationship before that. They have never been a part of any controversy or gossip. In fact, their names are counted among couples to get inspired from for a happily ever after.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh might file for divorce?

Unfortunately, the couple has come under the radar of gossip mongers of media and there have been reports coming that the couple has most likely filed for a divorce. It is being speculated that the couple has been not living under the same roof since the past half of one year. According to a source from a leading entertainment portal, it is being said that the couple has been separated since the mid-2019. Sanjeeda and Aamir have shared the small screen in Kya Dill Mein Hai. There love story began from there and the two eventually went on to get married.

According to sources to leading media portals, Sanjeeda Shaikh is working on many projects, which is why she is away from home. Reportedly, Aamir Ali, too, has been travelling to foreign lands and therefore he too is unable to stay at home. While work seems to be a reason for the actors to stay away from each other, there have been reports coming in that they could be having personal issues as well.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is being seen in Punjabi music videos. After having worked in Hindi television, the actor is looking forward to work on the big screen. When the two were approached by media to clear the air, actor Aamir Ali said that everything is all right between the couple. Sanjeeda Shaikh could not be reached and no comment came from her side.

Image Credits: Aamir Ali Instagram

