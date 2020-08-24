Actor Aamir Ali Gives It Back To Troll Who Questioned Him For Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Aamir Ali recently faced backlash on social media after trolls slammed him for going to friend Remo D'Souza's house to celebrate Ganesh Chaturti. The actor shared a few photos and videos on his Instagram page in which he revealed that he was praying to Lord Ganesh's statue alongside Remo D'Souza. However, many trolls started calling out Aamir Ali for praying to Lord Ganesh. Aamir Ali recently posted a response on social media in which he clapped back at people complaining about his religious beliefs.

Aamir Ali hit back at trolls who called him out for praying to Lord Ganesh

Also Read | Aamir Ali And Sanjeeda Sheikh Are Proof That Fairy Tale Romances Come True

Actor Aamir Ali recently visited his friend Remo D'Souza's house during his Ganesh Chaturti celebrations. Aamir Ali even shared videos and photos from his visit and revealed that he was praying to Lord Ganesh when he was at Remo D'Souza's house. While many fans appreciated the actor's post, a few trolls called out the actor for celebrating Ganesh Chaturti. One netizen even insulted Aamir Ali for praying to Lord Ganesh while being a Muslim. Aamir Ali responded to these people with a clap back comment in which he called out their religious discrimination.

Also Read | Aamir Ali And Sanjeeda Shaikh Might File For Divorce? Aamir Says 'all Ok'

In his comment, Aamir Ali claimed that to him God is one. The actor added that he might pray to Allah while his friends prayed to Ganesh and other gods. But Aamir did not discriminate between religions and respected everyone's beliefs.

Also Read | Sanjeeda Shaikh And Aamir Ali's Story Will Leave You Emotional Amidst Divorce Rumors

The actor also asked people to spread love, respect, and positivity. He also talked about how the entire world was dealing with a pandemic, so it was not time to fight among each other. Several fans appreciated Aamir Ali's respectful response and thanked him for respecting various religions.

Aamir Ali is most known for his popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Nach Baliye 4, and F.I.R. The actor last featured on Navrangi Re! a popular TV Hindi drama on Rishtey TV. The show will also start airing on Colors Gujarati and Colors Odia from February 09, 2020.

Also Read | Aamir Ali's Weekend Round Up: Know How The Actor Celebrated Eid 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.