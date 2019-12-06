Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Bursts Into Tears As She Confesses Her Love For Paras

In Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra was asked to temporarily leave the Bigg Boss house in order to treat his injury. The news comes after Paras got injured while doing a task in the house. Bigg Boss stated that Paras cannot get the necessary treatment in the house and will hence have to leave temporarily. Hearing the announcement, Shehnaz Kaur Gill bursts into tears as she walked away from the members of the house. Shehnaz later confesses her love for Paras to Aarti. Check out the promo video of last night’s episode.

At the beginning of last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz was seen crying when Asim tries to console her. She was seen telling Asim that she loves Paras. Asim tells her that Paras has a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house, however, that doesn’t stop Shehnaz from confessing her feeling to Paras later in the episode. While Paras is leaving the house, he hugs a few fellow contestants before going to Shehnaz and embracing her. Shehnaz, while in tears confesses her love for him.

All of u Saying Sana used Sid r totaly wrng

Kya use kiya usne



In fact usko hmesha support kiya usk saath rahi



Agr Paras k lie feel krti bhi thi still c supported Shukla througou8

N ofcourse Shukla also knws dat c likes Paras



Let’s not spread -vity #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill — sahana khan (@sahanak07127812) December 5, 2019

Netizens are not happy with Shehnaz’s confession. Many stated that she is being fake and that she led Sidharth Shukla to believe that she loved him. Twitteratis seem to be divided about the situation. Some stated that they shipped the couple and that after her confession they are heartbroken and feel sorry for Sidharth. While others claim that Sidharth and Shehnaz were never a couple, just two friends who share a good bonding. They also said that Shehnaz liked Paras for a long time.

