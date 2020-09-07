Aamir Ali Plays Prank On Aamna Sharif While Latter Engrosses In 'Ready For Love'; Watch

On September 6, popular TV actor Aamir Ali took to his social media handle and shared a video, featuring actor Aamna Sharif. In the video, Aamir Ali and Aamna Sharif are seen enjoying the beats of Felix Cartal's album Read for love. As the video progressed, Aamir Ali, who shot the video, noticed that the song had caught Aamna's full attention as she closed her eyes and kept nodding her face.

As soon as she realised that Aamir Ali had focused the camera towards her, the duo signed off with a smile. Instagramming the reel video, Aamir Ali wrote a caption, which read, "Friendship, pranks & fun!". Further, he tagged Aamna and wrote, "you have started moving well now girl...keep dancing". Scroll down to watch the video, featuring Aamir Ali with friend Aamna Sharif.

Aamir Ali and Aamna Sharif's video

Within a few hours, the prank video of Aamir Ali managed to garner more than 16k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. The video gave a good laugh to a section of Aamir's 651k Insta followers. Actors such as Hina Khan and Mouni Roy also dropped a couple of laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, Aamna took to the comment section and wrote, "Aamirrrrrr".

Interestingly, last week, Ali turned 43 and Sharif joined the former to celebrate his birthday. While extending the birthday wishes for Aamir, Aamna wrote, "May our friendship always soar higher ... Have a wonderful birthday my darling friend... love you loads". Sharif also shared a dancing video of her along with Aamir, and joked that she has been "goofing around with Ali since forever".

A peek into Aamir Ali's Instagram

The FIR actor seems to be an active social media user as he has often given a sneak peek into his life. A few days back, his daughter, Ayra Ali, turned a year older. Sharing the first glimpse of his daughter, Aamir wrote a heartfelt note for her. On the other side, he also extended wishes for his fans and followers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Colors TV's show Navarangi Re. He will be next seen in a web-series, titled Naxalbari, which will be available on the OTT platform Zee5. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have approached him. However, the official confirmation about the same is awaited.

