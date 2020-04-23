Amitabh & Ajay Would Be Perfect As Bhishma & Arjun If 'Mahabharat' Had A Modern Version

Doordarshan’s Mahabharata is one of the most-loved mythological series on Indian television, which revolves around a dynastic struggle for the throne of Hastinapur, between the Kauravas and Pandavas, which also causes the great Kurukshetra War. Considering the immense response the show received during its run on television, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been quite interested in making a feature film on Mahabharat, as several reports in the past suggested that actors a few actors taking the initiative. Here is a list of the cast, which would be perfect to essay roles in Mahabharat if the show had a modern version.

Akshay Kumar as Krishna

Earlier, several reports in the past suggested that actor Akshay Kumar, along with Aamir Khan, will be seen in a 1000-crore Mahabharat feature film. If the rumours are to true, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a mythological tale for the first time and the actor could be perfect to play the role of Lord Krishna in the movie, as the actor has already played the role of Krishna in Oh My God!.

Ajay Devgn as Arjuna

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn, who has made a name for himself in the film industry for choosing off-beat characters, could make for a perfect Arjuna. The actor has experience in playing the role of a warrior in the past and was lauded for his performance as Tanhaji Malusare in the historical film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. With his performances in films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Badhshaaho, Ajay Devgn has time-and-again proved that he easily slips into the skin of the character he plays. The actor was also seen as Arjun in the animated movie, Mahabharata.

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhishma

Considering Amitabh Bachchan's repertoire in Bollywood, the actor can pull off the role of Bhishma in Mahabharata. The actor, who impressed masses with his performance in Thugs of Hindostan, has essayed characters in the past, which played an honest side-kick to the main leads in the movie. The actor along with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff was seen in a Mahabharata film,

Vidya Balan as Draupadi

Actor Vidya Balan was also roped in to play Draupadi in the animation flick, Mahabharata. Given her astounding performance in the film, Vidya Balan impressed masses with her character in the cartoon movie and could weave magic in the Bollywood feature film too.

