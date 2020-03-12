Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan Rock The Jumpsuit Look Perfectly & These Pics Prove It

Hina Khan is an Indian TV actor who is well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She even participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the 1st runners up.

Aamna Sharif, on the other hand, is another popular TV actor who replaced Hina Khan as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Both celebrities are equally beautiful and slay every outfit they don and their Instagram photos are proof. Take a look at these pictures of the actors slaying in jumpsuits.

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's jumpsuit looks you can take inspiration from

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif's photos donning jumpsuits are breathtaking. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing a sleeveless glittery jumpsuit with high heels and her hair loose. Aamna Sharif looks ravishing in the second picture wearing a pink jumpsuit with vertical white stripes. She paired the outfit with white sneakers and loose hair. In the third image, the actor is donning an off-white jumpsuit with high heel stilettos.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's photos above show how confidently she carries the jumpsuit look. In the first image, Hina Khan looks ravishing in a black off-shoulder jumpsuit which she paired with black lipstick, tied-up hair, and very subtle pair of earrings.

In the second picture, the actor can be seen wearing a very stylish yellow jumpsuit. The actor styled the zip-up jumpsuit with a black shoe and wavy hairdo. In the third picture, she donned a very comfortable-looking floral printed jumpsuit.

