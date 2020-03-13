Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan: The Komolikas Know How To Rock Beachwear

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are considered to be among the most sought after names in the Television industry. Hina Khan once depicted the role of Komolika in the rebooted edition of Ekta Kapoor's popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made her way out from the daily soap and stepped into Bollywood with Hacked. And now, Aamna Sharif essays the role of Komolika in the show.

Their performances in the show are highly lauded by the fans. Apart from the excellent skills in TV shows, the duo is quite active on social media and are praised for their fashion choices. The two are often seen spending time at the beach and snap some beautiful pictures in beachwear and their Instagram is proof of the same. Having said that here's taking a look at some of their impeccable looks in beachwear that fans may want to add to their wardrobe:

Aamna Sharif's stunning pictures in beachwear

On the professional front, Aamna Sharif stepped into the Television industry after six years in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She portrays the role of an antagonist named Komolika Chaubey. Even after a hiatus of a long time, fans have continued to support her.

Hina Khan's love for beach wears

Hina Khan is all excited for her upcoming show titled Unlock-The Haunted App. The show is scheduled to release on the digital platform today, March 13, 2020. The series features Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon.

