Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Stunning Looks In Denims; See Pics

Television News

Both Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan have impressed their fans with their incredible fashion choices. Here are some of their best looks in denim

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are popular faces of the television industry who are known for their performances in Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Initially, Hina Khan essayed the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but later made an exit and set her foot in Bollywood with the movie titled Hacked. Now, Aamna Sharif depicts the role of Komolika.

The duo are highly praised for their performances in the show. Apart from their performances in the TV shows, the duo is lauded for their sartorial choices. Sharif and Khan are quite active on social media and give fans major fashion goals with their sartorial choices. Here are some of Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif's photos in denim:

On the professional front, Aamna Sharif shot to fame with her debut TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga, the show spanned for a total of 4 years i.e. from 2003 to 2007. She later appeared on the show Hongey Judaa Na Hum and in the year 2009, the actor made her Bollywood debut with the movie titled Aloo Chaat. She currently portrays the antagonist in Ekta Kapoors Kasuatii Zindagii Kay

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

Hina Khan's love for denim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Talking about Hina Khan, the actor is all geared up and excited for her upcoming release, Unlock- The Haunted App. The series is scheduled to air on the digital platform on March 13, 2020. Along with Hina Khan, the show also features Kushal Tandon.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

