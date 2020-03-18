Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan-inspired Quirky Looks That Are Major Style Inspiration

Actors Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif have earned massive fan following for essaying the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Moreover, the two actors are also known to share a love for fashion. Here we will take a look at the actos quirky looks.

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan’s quirky looks

1. Whoever said that knee-length boots are not fashionable should take a look at this look by Aamna Sharif. The actor has donned a gorgeous, sheer white dress with volume sleeves. She decided to complete the look with a pair of heeled, knee-length boots and messy hair-do.

2. If you are among those who likes to don glamorous outfits, then you need to check out this look by Hina Khan. The actor opted for this Sameer Madan skirt and off-shoulder top with statement sleeves. She completed the look with a pair of drop earrings and black pumps.

3. The classic denim on denim look is a slightly tricky style to sport, but get your fashion lessons right from Aamna Sharif’s this look. The actor opted for high-waist denim pants and topped it with a similar denim blouse. She paired it with the classic white sneakers and open hair.

4. Hina Khan rocked this quirky red checkered dress by Cuin that she donned for the promotions of her film, Hacked. She styled the outfit with a pair of white boots. She left her hair open and styled it with an embellished clip.

