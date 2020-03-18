The Debate
Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Red Dress Looks You Can Take Inspiration From

Television News

Both Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are known for their impeccable sense of style. Both the stars can slay in any red coloured outfit and these pictures are proof.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are two popular faces on the small screen. Hina Khan is a popular TV actor who is well known for playing the character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has also gained a huge amount of fame. However, the ex-Big Boss contestant left the show to focus on other ongoing projects and she set her foot in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. Post Hina Khan's exit, Kahiin To Hoga actor Aamna Sharif stepped into her shoes and took over the Komolika legacy. Apart from their acting skills, both celebrities are known for their impeccable sartorial choices. Here are the best of the red dress looks from Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's wardrobe. 

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan Rock These Saree Looks Perfectly, See Pics

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's red dress looks

Aamna Sharif's photos in red outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

In the above picture, the actor is seen wearing a red kurta which has diamond-shaped mirror designs on it. With a pair of heavy traditional earrings and wavy hair-do, the actor aced the look perfectly. For make-up, she opted for a nude tone and dark black mascara.

Some other pictures of the actor that show her love for red

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Formal Outfits To Notch Up Your Office Look; See Pics

Hina Khan's photos in red ensembles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Recently, Hina Khan shared a number of pictures of her in which she is seen wearing a bright red casual dress on one of her sunny days. She teamed her outfit with a black polka-dot hairband and posed in her uber-cool style. Her vibrant dress and sun-kissed images were loved by her fans.

Some other pictures of the actor that show her love for red

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan: The Komolikas Know How To Rock Beachwear

ALSO READ: Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Stunning Looks In Denims; See Pics

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
