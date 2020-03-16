Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan’s Inspiring Workout Looks You Must Check Out

Hina Khan gained a huge amount of popularity for playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she recently bid goodbye to the show to focus more on her other projects. Since then, Aamna Sharif of Kahiin to Hoga fame has stepped into the shoes of Hina. She has been portraying the role and has already gained a huge fan base.

Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif’s workout looks

1. Hina Khan donned this sporty look for her workout sessions recently. She chose to don a pair of black leggings and a tank top. She tied her hair with the help of a bandana into a ponytail.

2. Aamna Sharif gives us outfit goals for the gym in this picture. She chose to don a pair of grey leggings and a similar coloured grey crop-top. Her zero makeup look is the style inspiration you need the next time you hit the gym.

3. Hina Khan posted a series of mirror selfies after her recent workout session. She looked stunning in the black leggings and sports bra. She even captioned the picture as “Work In Progress”.

4. Aamna Sharif looked stunning in this picture as she hits the gym. She has donned an all-black workout outfit and paired it with black sneakers. She has left her hair open while sporting a no-makeup look.

