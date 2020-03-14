From Hina Khan To Aamna Sharif, Here's Who Made Headlines For Their Style This Week

While acting is the central role that an actor has to play, one another important part of his or her career is fashion. The past week saw many TV celebrities putting their best foot forward in order to slay in their looks and outfits. Many of these made to headlines and caught the attention of the audience and fans as well.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan's Casual Looks That Are Worth Taking Style Tips From

Here are the best fashion statements of TV celebs from the week:

Hina Khan and her peacock necklace

Hina Khan became the talk of the town after she posted a picture of herself wearing a stunning neckpiece with a pant-style outfit. The necklace is intricately designed and is oxidized. It spreads across her neck and looks completely bedazzling. The necklace has a peacock pattern with some danglers in the bottom.

ALSO READ | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan Parties Hard With Erica Fernandes And Hina Khan

Surbhi Jyoti stuns in her nose ring

Surbhi Jyoti is known for wearing some of the most stunning nose rings. In a recent post on her Instagram, the actor shared pictures of her close up wearing a beautiful nose piece. The ring at the nose is encrusted with small jewels with a tiny one is dangling below. The ring has a beautiful golden extension to it.

ALSO READ | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan: The Komolikas Know How To Rock Beachwear

Aamna Sharif and her cute hairstyle

Aamna Sharif managed to seize headlines after she posted pictures with a different hairstyle on her Instagram. The actor can be seen with a wavy hairstyle. But what catches the eye are the bangs softly falling on her forehead. Aamna has worn a white off-shoulder top with a floral mini skirt.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan's Intricate Peacock Design Necklace That You Cannot Miss; See Pics

Ashnoor Kaur gleams in green

Ashnoor Kaur also brought forward her glam in a green dress. She can be seen dressed in a green straight-cut dress. It has a long neck collar which gives the look of a separate scarf. It also has a broad belt on the waist with a large buckle. The actor accessorised with multiple finger rings and a simple silver bracelet and earrings.

ALSO READ | Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan Rock These Saree Looks Perfectly, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.