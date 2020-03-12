Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan Rock These Saree Looks Perfectly, See Pics

Hina Khan is an Indian TV actor who is well known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She even participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the 1st runners up. Aamna Sharif is another popular TV actor who replaced Hina Khan as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Both celebrities are known for their impeccable sartorial choices and slay every outfit they don and their Instagram photos are proof. Take a look at these pictures of the actors slaying in beautiful sarees.

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's saree looks you can take inspiration from

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif's photos on the top are too delightful for the eyes. The actor looks absolutely breathtaking in both the saree looks. In the first picture, Aamna Sharif can be seen wearing a beige saree with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour. She kept her hair loose and wavy and also wore very simple yet attractive accessories. Aamna Sharif is donning a black saree in the second image. She paired the back saree with a black sleeveless blouse and kept her hair open in soft curls.

Hina Khan

In the first picture, Hina Khan looks ravishing in the white and orange striped saree which she paired with a black blouse. She kept her hair tied, minimum makeup, and wore very simple golden earrings. Hina Khan is donning a bright saree in the second photo with heavy accessories. With smokey eyes, the actor kept her hair tied up for this look too. In the third image, she looks heavenly in a handpainted white saree with floral prints. She wore the saree with an off-shoulder white blouse and kept her hair tied.

