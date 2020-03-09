Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan: The Two Komolikas Show Fans How To Style Floral Outfits; See

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are two actors from StarPlus' show Kasautii Zindagi Kay who have played the iconic role of Komolika. Aamna Sharif replaced Hina Khan as Komolika in the sequel due to Hina's movie commitments. Check out some floral outfit inspirations from the two established TV actors.

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif: Unknown Facts About The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan's floral outfit inspiration

Aamna Sharif wore this pretty black dress with red flower prints all over her outfit. She didn't accessorise the outfit but still looked gorgeous as ever.

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif's Best Moments From Her Horror Show 'Ek Thhi Naayka'

Aamna Sharif's flower printed top-skirt co-ord outfit gives out chirpy vibes. She wore gold hoops and slinky gold neckpiece to complete her flowery get up.

The Ek Villain actor's pink three-piece set outfit is a chic floral print ensemble that can be carried gracefully by anyone who wears it. Check out her look.

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif's Emotional Moments As Kashish Sinha In 'Kahiin To Hoga'

Hina Khan's floral print outfit gives some serious fashion inspiration to all the new fashion enthusiasts! The white flowers on the yellow outfit just gel perfectly with Hina's melting skin tone.

The actor wore a body-hugging beautiful dress which has a pink floral print all over the outfit. Hina Khan perfectly rocks this bold choice of apparel.

She dons a beautiful floral overcoat here on top of her dark green dress. She completely gives the boss vibe in this daring floral fashion choice here.

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif Enjoying Her Dubai Vacation Are Wanderlust Goals | See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.