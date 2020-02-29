The Debate
Aamna Sharif Enjoying Her Dubai Vacation Are Wanderlust Goals | See Pictures

Television News

Aamna Sharif is taking social media by storm with her latest photos from her Dubai vacation. The actor is currently seen in a daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is a model, social media influencer, and TV actress. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained popularity while she was working on the TV series Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role for the actor.

The actor's last appearance in a film was Ek Villain, where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, Aamna is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Apart from this, Aamna Sharif is a famous social media influencer and posts many pictures that are adored by fans. She is currently on a short break from work. She headed to Dubai for a relaxing vacation. She shared several pictures of her having a relaxed time in Dubai. Let’s look at the latest pictures of Aamna Sharif’s Dubai vacation on her Instagram account.

Read Also| Aamna Sharif's Best Moments As Mitika From 'Aao Wish Karein' | See Videos

Aamna Sharif's Instagram posts from her Dubai vacation 

Aamna Sharif's photos showing off her new denim jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

In this post, we can see two pictures. In both the pictures, she is seen posing for a fashion house. She is wearing a white mini skirt and a tank top. To complete her look, Amana wore a denim jacket with designs made of gold. She is also wearing glares.

Read Also| Hina Khan & Aamna Sharif's Glamorous Lehengas You Want To Add To Your Wardrobe; See Pics

Aamna Sharf's Instagram post showing her at a restaurant

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna Sharif’s Instagram post shows her sitting at a restaurant. She is sporting a grey sweatshirt and a cream jacket with a fur collar. She captioned the picture by writing “She is stillness in a world of chaos....”.

Read Also| Aamna Sharif Showed Her Acting Chops In These Scenes From 'Ek Villain', Take A Look

Aamna Sharif's photo with her friends  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

In this picture, Aamna Sharif is seen with her friends. She captions the picture by writing “the best thing about memories is making them....”. Aamna is seen sporting an orange top and blue denim pants. To complete her look, she is seen wearing sunglasses and white sneakers.

Aamna Sharif's photos 

Enjoying a boat ride near Burj Al Arab

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Aamna's closeup photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Read Also| Aamna Sharif's Relaxing Beach Photos Will Make You Crave For A Vacation

(Source: Aaman Sharif Instagram)

 

 

