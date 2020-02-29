Aamna Sharif Enjoying Her Dubai Vacation Are Wanderlust Goals | See Pictures

Aamna Sharif is a model, social media influencer, and TV actress. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained popularity while she was working on the TV series Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role for the actor.

The actor's last appearance in a film was Ek Villain, where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, Aamna is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Apart from this, Aamna Sharif is a famous social media influencer and posts many pictures that are adored by fans. She is currently on a short break from work. She headed to Dubai for a relaxing vacation. She shared several pictures of her having a relaxed time in Dubai. Let’s look at the latest pictures of Aamna Sharif’s Dubai vacation on her Instagram account.

Aamna Sharif's Instagram posts from her Dubai vacation

Aamna Sharif's photos showing off her new denim jacket

In this post, we can see two pictures. In both the pictures, she is seen posing for a fashion house. She is wearing a white mini skirt and a tank top. To complete her look, Amana wore a denim jacket with designs made of gold. She is also wearing glares.

Aamna Sharf's Instagram post showing her at a restaurant

Aamna Sharif’s Instagram post shows her sitting at a restaurant. She is sporting a grey sweatshirt and a cream jacket with a fur collar. She captioned the picture by writing “She is stillness in a world of chaos....”.

Aamna Sharif's photo with her friends

In this picture, Aamna Sharif is seen with her friends. She captions the picture by writing “the best thing about memories is making them....”. Aamna is seen sporting an orange top and blue denim pants. To complete her look, she is seen wearing sunglasses and white sneakers.

Aamna Sharif's photos

Enjoying a boat ride near Burj Al Arab

Aamna's closeup photo

