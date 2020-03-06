Aamna Sharif: Unknown Facts About The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor

Aamna Sharif is an Indian actress known for her work in television serials as well as movies. She portrayed the popular role of Kashish Sinha in Kahiin to Hoga and became a household name. After returning to television after six years, she is currently essaying the role of Komolika Chaubey in Kasautii Zindagii Kay after replacing Hina Khan. Take a look at some unknown facts about the actor:

ALSO READ| Hina Khan & Aamna Sharif's Glamorous Lehengas You Want To Add To Your Wardrobe; See Pics

Aamna Sharif is married to a film producer and has a young son

Aamna Sharif married to distributor-turned-film producer Amit Kapoor in 2013. Reportedly both dated for a year before getting married in 2013. She gave birth to a baby boy in 2015.

Aamna Sharif's ethnicity

Sharif was born to an Indian father while her mother is from a Persian and Bahraini descent.

Aamna Sharif has a childhood fear

Reportedly, she suffers from acrophobia since childhood, which she revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal.

Bollywood ventures

After her successful stint in television, Aamna made her Bollywood debut opposite Aftab Shivdasani in Aloo Chaat in 2009. Her last movie was Mohit Suri's Ek Villain where she portrayed the role of Riteish Deshmukh's wife Sulochana.

Pic credit: Screen grab from YouTube

Aamna Sharif has appeared in music videos for hit songs

Aamna Sharif has appeared in numerous music videos for popular chart-busting pop songs during the 2000s. The songs include Dil Ka Aalam, Yeh Kisne Jaadu Kiya, Needon Mein Khwabon Ka, Chalne Lagi Hain Hawayein, Laamaseelu Soora and Mujhko Piya Ki Yaad Sataye, to name a few.

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif's Emotional Moments As Kashish Sinha In 'Kahiin To Hoga'

She has won many awards for her TV stint

Aamna Sharif has won many awards for her successful journey in the television industry. She has received awards for Fresh New Face, Best Onscreen Couple Along with Rajeev Khandelwal, and Style Icon of the Year, Best Actor (Female) for Kahiin to Hoga. She also received an award for Favorite Comeback on Television for Hongey Judaa Na Hum.

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif's Best Moments As Muskan Mishra From 'Hongey Judaa Na Hum'

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif's Best Moments From Her Horror Show 'Ek Thhi Naayka'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.