Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan Look Beautiful In Pink Outfits, See Pictures

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are popular faces of the TV industry who are known for playing the character of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Initially, Hina essayed the role in the serial, but she later made an exit and set her foot in Bollywood with the movie titled Hacked. Since then, Aamna Sharif has been essaying the role of Komolika. The duo is highly praised and loved for their performances on the show. Apart from their acting skills, the actors are also applauded for their sartorial choices. Aamna and Hina both are quite active on social media and give fans major fashion goals with their sartorial choices. Here are some of Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan’s pictures in pink dresses. Take a look:

Aamna Sharif's photos donning pink outfits

In the above picture, Aamna Sharif is seen wearing a light pink net dress. She paired her outfit with cream coloured leather boots. She opted for nude makeup and beachy wave hairstyle to round off her look.

In the picture, Aamna is seen happily posing with TV actor Arjun Bijlani. Aamna is seen in a pink coloured full-sleeves top which she paired with black jeans. On the other hand, Arjun is looking handsome in a black tee and blue denim.

In the above post, Aamna Sharif can be seen in a baby pink one-piece dress. She opted for black heels which simply add more class to her look. Aamna is seen posing for the camera as her wavy hair flows in a dramatic way.

Hina Khan's photos in pink outfits

Hina Khan rocked this quirky pink checkered dress by Cuin which she chose to wear for the promotions of her film, Hacked. She opted for a pair of white boots. Hina Khan left her hair open and styled it with an embellished clip.

During the promotions of her film Hacked, Hina Khan was snapped by the paparazzi and looked stunning in pink co–ords consisting of a knot in the front. She teamed up her top with high waist pants and opted for a pair of multi-coloured purple heels. She tied up her hair into a ponytail and opted for nude makeup.

Hina Khan is looking pretty in this beautiful floral dress. Her outfit has a pink floral print all-over and she perfectly rocks in this attire. For makeup, she kept it minimal with nude makeup, pink eyeshadow and smokey eyes.

