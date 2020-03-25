Komolika Fame Hina Khan And Aamna Sharif Have A Thing For Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan are both very popular names in the Indian television industry. Aamna rose to fame with the character of Kashish Sinha in a famous daily soap, Kahiin to Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the Aloo Chaat (2009), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again. In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays Komolika Chaubey replacing Hina Khan. The show airs on the channel, Star Plus.

Speaking of Hina Khan, the diva entered the Indian television industry with the much-loved daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Along with being a well-known face in the acting industry, Hina Khan is also a social media sensation today.

Apart from being well-know for playing the notorious character of Komolika, seems the duo have another thing in common and that is their love for the colour yellow. The two beauties were recently spotted sporting yellow outfits. Have a look-

Also Read | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Formal Outfits To Notch Up Your Office Look; See Pics

Aamna Sharif and Hina Khan’s yellow outfits

Aamna Sharif is seen posing in a bright yellow colour ethnic outfit. She has worn a yellow kurta with silver, orange, and red embroidery all over it. She has worn a frill skirt with yellow and red rectangles printed all over it, with a silver border. Aamna has left her yellow dupatta flow naturally and worn silver long earrings. She has left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Mouni Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Drashti Dhami And Aamna Sharif Have A Fun-filled Weekend; Pics

Hina Khan, on the other hand, is seen posing in a lemon yellow halter neck dress. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Hina has worn crème colour net heels under her outfit and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan’s Inspiring Workout Looks You Must Check Out

Aamna Sharif is seen dressed in a yellow colour ethnic outfit. She has worn a yellow kurta and a yellow skirt, both with silver designed prints. The actor has left the dupatta on her left shoulder, to flow naturally, and worn silver jhumkas. She has left her curly hair open, giving them a side partition and applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Stunning Looks In Denims; See Pics

Hina Khan is seen dressed in a sleeveless yellow jumpsuit with white floral prints all over it. The actor has left her straight hair open and given them a side partitioned messy look. She has also worn black sunglasses and black slippers. Hina has applied natural makeup.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.