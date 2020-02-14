Here Are Aamna Sharif's Best Floral Outfits To Inspire Your Spring Wardrobe

Aamna Sharif is a model, social media influencer, and TV actress. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained popularity while she was working on the TV series Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role for the actor.

The actor's last appearance in a film was Ek Villain, where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, she is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Apart from this, she is a famous social media influencer and posts many pictures that are adored by fans. Here are a few of her posts where she looks beautiful in floral outfits. Take a look.

Aamna Sharif best floral outfits

In this post, we can see Aamna Sharif in a black and red one-piece dress. The base colour of the dress is black and the floral design in red. She captioned the picture with a red heart emoji showing her love for this type of outfit.

We can see Aamna Sharif in a white one-piece dress. The dress is printed with flowers that are orange and pink in colour. This post was clicked on her birthday as she is seen thanking her fans for making her day.

In this Aamna Sharif post, we can see her wearing a full sleeve floral dress. She is seen posing for the camera in this post. She has shared two pictures of herself in this post.

In this post, we can see Aamna Sharif in a two-piece dress. She is wearing a black top with floral designs on it. She is also wearing pink shorts that make her outfit look very unique. She is seen at a seafront in this picture as she poses for the camera while flaunting her glares.

(Image courtesy: Aamna Sharif Instagram)

