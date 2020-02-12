Aamna Sharif's Best One-piece Outfits That Are Complete Fashion Goals

Aamna Sharif is a model and TV actress, who has ascended in her career from the small screen to the big screen by gaining a lot of popularity from TV series, Kahiin To Hoga, which was her breakthrough role. From then, she has been a part of great movies and serials. She was last seen in the movie Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, Aamna Sharif is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Apart from her impeccable acting skills, Aamna Sharif is amongst the most fashionable TV Bahus who love treating their fans with adorable posts online. The actor never misses a chance of sharing her beautiful pictures which are goals to her fans. Here are the times when she sported the one-piece look like a true diva-

Aamna Sharif's stuns in these one-piece outfits

Aamna Sharif burned the internet with this appealing post, sporting a pink one-piece. The actor is seen wearing a collar designed mini-dress which constitutes of transparent balloon sleeves. Sharif complimented the outfit by donning knee-high nude boots. She completed her look with open wavy hair and nude makeup.

Aamna's happy soul shines in this pleasing picture of her in a pink mini-dress. Aamna Sharif is seen wearing a cute baby pink one-piece dress. The sleeveless dress constitutes of ruffles. She complimented the body-fit attire with open hair flowing in the breeze, nude makeup and confidence in her eyes.

Aamna looks gorgeous in this cutesy one-piece dress. The red mini-dress is embellished with quirky designs and black furry Latkans. The dress is designed with cold shoulders and baggy front.

Sharif looks like an angel in this white mini dress. The mini dress is designed with ruffles and has cold sleeves. Aamna looks impeccable with white sneakers, and her hair flowing in the wind. She completed the look with a gold neckpiece.

