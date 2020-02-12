Aamna Sharif's Photos Which Prove That She Is A True Fashionista Just Like Komolika!

Aamna Sharif, who became a household name with her Ekta Kapoor serial Kahiin To Hoga, made a comeback on the national television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2019. The Star Plus show is one of the popular TV serials where Aamna replaced Hina Khan as Komolika Chaubey. Just like her reel avatar, Aamna Sharif can be seen donning many stylish outfits on her Instagram profile. Take a look at some of her best traditional outfits.

Aamna Sharif's mirror work Diwali outfit

Aamna Sharif posted this pic alongside hubby Amit Kapoor. She is wearing a mirror work lehenga for their Diwali celebration look last year. The pale pink coloured outfit with chunky emerald neckpiece completes her regal look perfectly. The outfit is designed by Abhinav Mishra.

Aamna Sharif acing her sharara look

The bright yellow lehenga is by Gopi Vaid Designs and the sharara is designed with complete zardosi mirror work all over the fabric. The geometric print simply adds a fine elegance to her traditional outfit.

Aamna Sharif's fusion lehenga

Aamna Sharif is wearing a fusion lehenga with a perfect touch of East meets West with this outfit. The beautiful lehenga is designed by Neha Saran. The pale green colour of the lehenga, the heavy earrings and the heavy choli work adds up to make a beautiful princess lehenga that anyone can carry off with ease.

Aamna Sharif's photos wearing a red attire

Aamna Sharif is wearing a red ethnic attire on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The simple dress is just perfect for any festive occasion and can be worn on any occasion. Her long earrings just match perfectly with this simple dress.

Aamna Sharif traditional outfits: Eid sharara

Sharif wore a pale pink sharara outfit for her Eid celebrations last year. Sharif's sharara collection just tells how much she loves this attire as she has been often sporting some amazing shararas.

