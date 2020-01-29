Aamna Sharif's Best Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

Aamna Sharif is a model and TV actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Aftab Shivdasani in Aloo Chaat. Sharif has ascended in her career from the small screen to the big screen. She gained a lot of popularity from TV series, Kahiin To Hoga, which was her breakthrough role. From then, she has been a part of great movies and serials. She was last seen in the movie Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, Aamna Sharif is doing wonders by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

The actor enjoys sharing her personal life with her followers on social media and she never fails to give them an update about her life. Aamna Sharif loves travelling whenever she gets a chance. The actor never misses a chance of sharing her travel pictures which are goals to her fans. Here are the three times her travel photos took the heart away of her fandom.

Aamna Sharif travel pictures

Aamna's happy soul shines in this pleasing picture from a beach in Cannes. Aamna Sharif is seen wearing a cute lemon yellow co-ord set. The co-ord set constitutes of butterfly neck crop top with ruffled half-sleeves. The attire also had high waist shorts. She complimented the look with layered jewellery, cream bag, black round shades, and strappy flipflops.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif, Shweta Tiwari & other TV actors who don't seem to have aged over the years

Aamna Sharif burned with his appealing post from Boulevard de la Croisette. She is seen wearing a bikini which consists of polka dots bikini bottoms and red coloured halter neck bareback bralette. She completed her look with black round shades, open hair and minimal makeup.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hunt for Komolika over, Aamna Sharif roped in

Sharif looks like a white angel in this white mini dress. The mini dress is designed with ruffles and has cold sleeves. Aamna looks impeccable with white sneakers, and open hair flowing in the wind. She completed the look with a gold neckpiece. The picture is taken from Sacré Coeur from Paris, France.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee shows her passion for pink at friend's wedding

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast make fans go down the memory lane with these pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.