Aamna Sharif Has An Enviable Handbag Game; Check Out Her Collection Here

Aamna Sharif is a model, social media influencer, and TV actress. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained popularity while she was working on the TV series Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role for the actor.

The actor's last appearance in a film was Ek Villain, where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, she is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Apart from this, Aamna Sharif is a famous social media influencer and posts many pictures that are adored by fans. Here are a few of her posts where she flaunts her handbags and matching outfits. Take a look.

Aamna Sharif's handbag looks

In this post, we can see Aamna Sharif sporting a blue one-piece dress. She is wearing matching white LV sneakers. To complete her look, Aamna Sharif sports a cream handbag with chain-like straps making the outfit one of her best outfits.

In this Aamna Sharif picture, we can see her in a while full-sleeved crop top and a blue denim pant. She is wearing a black belt with a gold blingy buckle. For completing her look, Aamna has chosen a cream handbag which has quadrilateral embroidery in gold that matches her belt. The strap also has a gold, chain-like design.

In this Instagram post, we can see Aamna Sharif in a Persian blue gown. she is also wearing black heels and glares which make it a royal look. She is complimenting her outfit with a sky blue purse which has a chain-like strap and a golden buckle completing her look.

In this next picture, Aamna Sharif is seen in a black top and a blue denim pant. She is also wearing black, heeled, high boots. To make the outfit understated yet elegant, she picked up a cream leather handbag with red and cream straps.

In this Instagram post, we can see Aamna Sharif in a black tank top and a blue denim shorts. She is also wearing white sneakers which make her outfit look more classic. To complete her look, she is sporting a blue velvet handbag with a gold chain strap.

(Image courtesy: Aamna Sharif Instagram)

