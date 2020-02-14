Aamna Sharif's Best Pink Outfits that You Can Take Inspiration From For Valentine's Day

Aamna Sharif is a model, social media influencer and a TV actress. She started her career from the small screen and went on to become an actor in the Hindi film industry. She gained popularity while she was working on the TV series, Kahiin To Hoga, which is considered as a breakthrough role of the actor. Aamna's last appearance in a film was Ek Villain where she was seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, Aamna Sharif is attracting many fans by adorning the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Apart from this, Sharif is a famous social media influencer and posts many pictures that are adored by her fans. Here are a few of her posts where she looks beautiful in pink outfits. Take a look.

Aamna Sharif's best pink outfits

In this Instagram post, we can see Aamna Sharif in a long pink strapless gown with a sweetheart necklline. This hot pink gown was worn by Aamna for an award ceremony. She has captioned the pictures by writing "Elle beauty awards".

Aamna Sharif can be seen in a baby pink one-piece dress in this post. She is also wearing black heels which simply adds more class to her look. Aamna is seen posing for the camera as her hair moves in a dramatic way. This is one of the most beautiful dresses of Aamna.

In this post, we can see Amana Sharif in a pink top that goes in sync with the full-white look that flaunts her look. The white sneakers and a white watch complete her look in this picture. The buttoned pink tank top in the dress is unique and makes this outfit one of the best outfits of Aamna Sharif.

In this post, we can see Aamna Sharif with TV actor Arjun Bijlani. She is seen in a loose pink sweatshirt and black trousers which is matching her sweatshirt. Arjun Bijlani commented on this picture with two heart emojis.

(Image courtesy: Aamna Sharif Instagram)

