The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Fans Tell Vikas Gupta To Bring Sidharth And Shehnaaz Closer, Will He Win?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 will see Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta grace the show again, this time to support Sidharth Shukla. Fans want him to bring SidNaaz closer

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached an important stage with the show finale just around the corner. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted trophy. The makers of the show have also decided to bring in a twist just weeks before the finale wherein all the close friends and family members of the housemates will come and stay inside the house to support them.

It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth Shukla's close friend and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta will be embracing the house again to support him. It is also known that Vikas is a die-hard 'SidNaaz' fan himself and reportedly fans have been flooding him with requests to bring Sidharth and Shehnaaz even closer. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Nominations: Which Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Have Been Nominated This Week?

Netizens have been requesting Vikas to bring SidNaaz together

Vikas's support for SidNaaz

Vikas Gupta had developed a close bond with both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth during his previous stint inside the house. He also played a catalyst in strengthening their bond. Vikas has also taken to his social media to appreciated 'SidNaaz' many times. Are you excited to see if Vikas brings 'SidNaaz' closer? Let us know in the comments section. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Asks Himanshi Khurana To Marry Him; Watch Video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Celebrate Reunion Of Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana

Image Courtesy: Vikas Gupta Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA