Bigg Boss 13: Fans Tell Vikas Gupta To Bring Sidharth And Shehnaaz Closer, Will He Win?

The current season of Bigg Boss has reached an important stage with the show finale just around the corner. All the Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the house are competing hard to win the coveted trophy. The makers of the show have also decided to bring in a twist just weeks before the finale wherein all the close friends and family members of the housemates will come and stay inside the house to support them.

It is not a hidden fact that Sidharth Shukla's close friend and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta will be embracing the house again to support him. It is also known that Vikas is a die-hard 'SidNaaz' fan himself and reportedly fans have been flooding him with requests to bring Sidharth and Shehnaaz even closer.

Netizens have been requesting Vikas to bring SidNaaz together

Sana kaan ki kacchi hai that is a good and bad too.

1. Good coz Sid ne jo bhi galat bola woh bhool jayegi.

2. Bad coz Udta teer leti hai. Sid was clearly talking to Arti woh bimar si dikh rhi thi in bathroom area and Sana took it on herself.

Vikas Gupta needed asap.#SidNaaz — Rahul J (@RahJos10) January 25, 2020

#SidNaaz wasio @lostboy54 ko apny apny msg likh do.



Last Hope our captain of ship The MasterMind Vikas Gupta.



Sir Please Dono ki misunderstanding clear kar k ana.



Its A request.



plz sid ko kehna Paras or mahira se door rahay



or sana Rashmi ki batton may na aye



Likho sab — Shabnam Bisti (@BistiShabnam) January 27, 2020

Vikas's support for SidNaaz

Vikas Gupta had developed a close bond with both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth during his previous stint inside the house. He also played a catalyst in strengthening their bond. Vikas has also taken to his social media to appreciated 'SidNaaz' many times. Are you excited to see if Vikas brings 'SidNaaz' closer? Let us know in the comments section.

I am very proud to call you a friend #SiddharthShukla I saw, we all saw the care, the love and how you were their for her. Scolding her to lovingly telling her what’s the right thing to do because you could see how truly #khushi #Shenaaz was heartbroken. The look back #Sidnaaz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ok1cY9PiC5 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 12, 2020

Image Courtesy: Vikas Gupta Twitter

